Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Lifted by Analyst

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $51.56 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $67.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.16.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.55%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,170,000 after purchasing an additional 596,232 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,736,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,305,000 after purchasing an additional 669,911 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,930,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,467,000 after purchasing an additional 128,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,346,000 after purchasing an additional 70,190 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

