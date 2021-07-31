Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 3.43. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at $116,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

