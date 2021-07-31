Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Lifted by Analyst

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Manhattan Associates in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. William Blair also issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $159.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.09. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $163.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 117.38 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,022,000 after buying an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 31.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

