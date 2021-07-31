Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Medpace Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medpace in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $175.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace has a 12 month low of $105.48 and a 12 month high of $196.12.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $3,421,607.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,799 shares of company stock valued at $46,473,731. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 11.0% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 10.6% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $46,440,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.