Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Decreased by KeyCorp

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PerkinElmer in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PKI. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.72.

NYSE:PKI opened at $182.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.63. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $111.46 and a 52-week high of $183.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.4% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

