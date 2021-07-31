Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Raised by Analyst

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for PulteGroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

PHM stock opened at $54.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 285.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

