Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Repligen Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Repligen in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Repligen’s FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.00.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $245.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.45 and a beta of 0.86. Repligen has a 12-month low of $138.00 and a 12-month high of $248.25.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,741. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 54.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Repligen by 53.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 67.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

