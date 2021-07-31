Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Decreased by Analyst

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the health services provider will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.38). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TDOC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.31.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $148.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.72. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $1,564,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,841,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock worth $5,323,435 over the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 39.7% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

