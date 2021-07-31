Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Cormark reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for TFI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.22. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFII. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.95 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.86.

Shares of TFII opened at $112.02 on Thursday. TFI International has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $115.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TFI International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

