Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.62.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $79.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.74. The company has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,404,000 after acquiring an additional 83,388 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.1% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,867,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,942,000 after acquiring an additional 325,706 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.2% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

