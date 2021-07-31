Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

NYSE SBH opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,007,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,655,000 after acquiring an additional 271,129 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $843,000.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

