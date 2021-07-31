QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:QCRH traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.09. 76,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.64. QCR has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $778.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.17.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that QCR will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 20.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in QCR by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in QCR by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

