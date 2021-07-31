QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $190.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QCOM. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $149.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.36. The stock has a market cap of $168.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $104.51 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,488 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 52,946 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

