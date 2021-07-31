Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,678.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $5,952,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $578,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,316,000 after buying an additional 174,679 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,662,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 678.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 39,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $90.90. The stock had a trading volume of 630,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,826. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.73. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $39.20 and a 12-month high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

