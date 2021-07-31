Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.50. 102,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 374,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QUIS shares. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$2.90 price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.50. The firm has a market cap of C$484.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

