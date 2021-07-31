Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.50. 102,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 374,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QUIS shares. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$2.90 price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.50. The firm has a market cap of C$484.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS)

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

