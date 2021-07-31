Quiztok 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.89 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 31st. During the last week, Quiztok has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Quiztok coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Quiztok has a market cap of $17.67 million and $2.89 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Quiztok

QTCON is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,261,265,345 coins. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

