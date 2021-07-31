Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qumu had a negative net margin of 57.97% and a negative return on equity of 122.44%.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUMU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,855. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.51. Qumu has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Get Qumu alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qumu stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) by 815,600.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Qumu were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on QUMU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Qumu in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.