Raiden Network Token (RDN) Reaches Market Cap of $24.44 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000910 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $24.44 million and $1.28 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded up 50.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00010203 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.50 or 0.00317209 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000105 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.