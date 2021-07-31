Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Upgraded to “Positive” by OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.71.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $113.52 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,000,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,916,000 after acquiring an additional 25,285 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $707,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

