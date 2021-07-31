Rambus (RMBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Rambus to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Rambus has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rambus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rambus stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rambus has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $23.97.

RMBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.17 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

