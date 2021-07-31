Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAND opened at $17.06 on Friday. Rand Capital has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 million, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 22.59 and a current ratio of 22.59.

Get Rand Capital alerts:

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 239.52%. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.