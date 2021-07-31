Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. Tudor Pickering lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Range Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,471,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,054,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 558,958 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Range Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,532 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $17.47.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

