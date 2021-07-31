Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Short Interest Up 153.6% in July

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 153.6% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

RNGR opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.34. Ranger Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.11.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.34). Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 30.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 79.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Ranger Energy Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

