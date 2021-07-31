Raymond James Boosts SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $94.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.67.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $78.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.73. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.57.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

