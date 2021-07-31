Raymond James Boosts Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target to $13.00

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 111.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VKTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $6.15 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $480.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.85.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Foehr bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,250 shares in the company, valued at $376,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 50,187 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 382.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 21,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

