Raymond James Cuts First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Price Target to $47.00

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.60.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 10.14%. Analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,019,000 after purchasing an additional 237,805 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,010,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,006,000 after purchasing an additional 253,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,747,000 after purchasing an additional 79,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 704,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,766,000 after purchasing an additional 58,770 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

