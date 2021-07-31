Raymond James Cuts Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$26.75

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James to C$26.75 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on INE. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.93.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

TSE INE opened at C$21.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion and a PE ratio of -19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$18.37 and a one year high of C$32.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.88%.

In other news, Director Daniel Lafrance purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at C$693,010.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.