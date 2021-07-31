Raymond James Reiterates C$24.00 Price Target for North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA)

Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

NOA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.25.

TSE:NOA opened at C$18.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.03. The stock has a market cap of C$531.42 million and a P/E ratio of 12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$7.99 and a 52-week high of C$21.30.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.65, for a total value of C$103,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,027,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$41,868,535.80. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 31,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.54, for a total value of C$638,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,809,594.88. Insiders have sold 132,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,894 in the last three months.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

