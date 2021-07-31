RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Receives $20.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on RBB. Stephens increased their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.93. 21,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,939. The firm has a market cap of $468.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 79,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 149,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 66,247 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 53,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

