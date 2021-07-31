RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 443,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $8,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBB Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

RBB opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $468.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

RBB Bancorp Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB).

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.