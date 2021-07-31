Reach (LON:RCH) Hits New 52-Week High at $356.00

Reach plc (LON:RCH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 356 ($4.65) and last traded at GBX 347 ($4.53), with a volume of 2586957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 334 ($4.36).

Separately, Numis Securities raised their price target on shares of Reach from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Reach alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 280.46. The company has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Reach Company Profile (LON:RCH)

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for, and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; and provides contract publishing services.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Reach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.