Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RC. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.46.

Shares of RC opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.53. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea Petro purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

