Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on REAL. Scotiabank cut their target price on Real Matters from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities downgraded Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares downgraded Real Matters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Real Matters presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.04.

TSE REAL opened at C$12.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.60. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$11.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.01.

In related news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.40, for a total transaction of C$46,193.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,497,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$38,454,219.36. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 65,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$1,090,256.19. Insiders have sold a total of 127,211 shares of company stock worth $2,168,210 in the last three months.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

