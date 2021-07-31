Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%.

NYSE:RLGY traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.89. Realogy has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RLGY. TheStreet raised shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Realogy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

In related news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $208,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,635.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

