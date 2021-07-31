Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,500 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,388.18 ($96.53).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

