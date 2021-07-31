Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target Cut to GBX 7,870

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to GBX 7,870 ($102.82) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($107.13) to GBX 8,000 ($104.52) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,424.29 ($97.00).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,395.48. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £39.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.05%.

In related news, insider Elane Stock acquired 241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, for a total transaction of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

