Record (LON:REC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Record plc (LON:REC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 91.60 ($1.20). Record shares last traded at GBX 87.20 ($1.14), with a volume of 58,488 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of £175.57 million and a P/E ratio of 32.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 91.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Record’s previous dividend of $1.15. This represents a yield of 1.74%. Record’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.85%.

In other Record news, insider Leslie Hill acquired 82,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £73,422.33 ($95,926.74).

Record Company Profile (LON:REC)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

