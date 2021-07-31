Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) Short Interest Down 56.7% in July

Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the June 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RDLCF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. 11,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,276. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.52. Redline Communications Group has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.65.

Redline Communications Group Company Profile

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

