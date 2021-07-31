Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.700-$9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price target on Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Shares of NYSE:RBC traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.23. 377,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,881. Regal Beloit has a fifty-two week low of $89.76 and a fifty-two week high of $159.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.89.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Regal Beloit will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

