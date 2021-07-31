Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 1,223 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,223 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.64.

Shares of NXPI opened at $206.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 139.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.27. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $114.77 and a 12 month high of $216.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

