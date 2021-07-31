Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 179 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,672 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19,666.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,699,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,320 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $152.68 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $103.48 and a 52-week high of $153.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.91.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.