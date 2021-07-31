Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 9,529 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 2,443.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Invitae were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 14,101 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,505,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $94,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,116 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $196,543.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,026 shares of company stock worth $3,019,706 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.44.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

