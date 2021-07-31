Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AL. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter worth about $96,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.64. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

