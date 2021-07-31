Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 343 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 250.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.56.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.