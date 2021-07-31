Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 40 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ANSYS by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $368.46 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,625 shares of company stock worth $556,200 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

