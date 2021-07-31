Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.550-$5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

RS stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, reaching $157.15. 220,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,663. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $97.31 and a one year high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.68.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.14.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

