Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,390 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a GBX 2,390 ($31.23) target price on Relx (LON:REL) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

REL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday. Finally, reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,214.36 ($28.93).

REL opened at GBX 2,114 ($27.62) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,954.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,121 ($27.71).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

