Relx Plc (LON:REL) Announces GBX 14.30 Dividend

Relx Plc (LON:REL) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:REL opened at GBX 2,114 ($27.62) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,954.48. The stock has a market cap of £40.87 billion and a PE ratio of 33.45. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,121 ($27.71).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays set a GBX 2,390 ($31.23) target price on Relx in a report on Friday. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,214.36 ($28.93).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

