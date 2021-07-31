Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 142,238 Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 142,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Muscle Maker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRIL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Muscle Maker by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 61,384 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRIL opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.31. The company has a market cap of $18.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.26. Muscle Maker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative net margin of 189.52% and a negative return on equity of 160.35%.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

