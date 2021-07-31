Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 19,200 Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Verso at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRS. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Verso by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Verso by 26.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Verso in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Verso by 81.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Verso by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRS. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

VRS stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.06. Verso Co. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Verso had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Verso Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.15%.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

